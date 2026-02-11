Park Se Hyun Realizes Park Jinyoung Was Her First Love After They Reunite As Adults In 'Shining'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Shining” has revealed a glimpse of Park Se Hyun in character!

Starring GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju, “Shining” tells the story of young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become the light in one another’s lives.

Park Se Hyun will play the role of Im Ah Sol, a smart and candid tax accountant. Although she may appear be blunt and formal at first glance, she actually leads a busy and fulfilling life that’s packed with a full-time job, volunteer work, exercise, and hobbies. Perhaps because she’s so busy, however, she’s never dated anyone before.

Back when she was in her first year of high school, Im Ah Sol fell for third-year student Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung), whom she spotted for the first time in a study room. Afterwards, she went on to quietly admire and root for him from a distance.

However, after time passes and Im Ah Sol unexpectedly runs into the Yeon Tae Seo from her high school memories again, she realizes that he was her first love.

Park Se Hyun remarked, “For Im Ah Sol, Yeon Tae Seo is someone whose existence itself holds meaning. It starts out with feelings of admiration, and before she even realizes it, the colors of her heart begin to spread. When Yeon Tae Seo, who lingered as a meaningful memory for Im Ah Sol, approaches her as a real person in the present, their relationship undergoes a transformation.”

The first two episodes of “Shining” will air consecutively on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

