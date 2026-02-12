IU And Byeon Woo Seok Are Like An Affectionate Couple In Front Of The Paparazzi In 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has shared a closer in-depth look at the drama!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Having limints they cannot surpass, Sung Hee Joo and Grand Prince Yi An resolve to a contractual marriage in order to change their fates. The unexpected announcement of their marriage causes the entire nation to be in shock, making viewers wonder if they will be able to surpass their limits with their marriage.

The newly released paparazzi-style stills capture the everyday life of soon-to-be married couple Sung Hee Joo and Grand Prince Yi An. The two get out the same car, with Sung Hee Joo playfully linking arms with Yi An. Sung Hee Joo’s shy smile and Yi An’s regal aura create romantic newlywed vibes.

Furthermore, standing with traditional giwa roof tiles in between them, Sung Hee Joo and Yi An cautiously exchange heart-fluttering and affectionate gazes, raising anticipation for their special marriage. The stills further heighten excitement for the chemistry between IU and Byeon Woo Seok.

