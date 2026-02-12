Kim Jun Han Is Krystal’s Husband Striving For Recognition From His In-Laws In New Drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled the first stills of Kim Jun Han in character!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Kim Jun Han will play Min Hwal Seong, a close friend of Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo). Handsome and smooth-talking, Min Hwal Seong successfully marries the wealthy Jeon Yi Kyung (Krystal), but he becomes a son-in-law living with and dependent on his in-laws. After repeated failures in investments and business, he gradually becomes virtually invisible within the family.

The person Min Hwal Seong feels superior to is his friend, Ki Soo Jong. Min Hwal Seong subtly looks down on Ki Soo Jong, jokingly urging him to sell his building to him before it is redeveloped. In his quest for recognition from his wife and mother-in-law, Min Hwal Seong gathers money from various sources while watching for opportunities, but his schemes gradually spiral out of control. He will explore a complex friendship with Ki Soo Jong, adding intrigue to the story.

In the stills, Kim Jun Han has fully transformed into the boastful Min Hwal Seong. In front of his wife, he is an endlessly affectionate, loving husband. Yet his anxious, sharp-eyed gaze as he watches his surroundings sparks curiosity about what he might be plotting.

The production team said, “Min Hwal Seong’s ambitions complicate situations and put Ki Soo Jong in crisis. Please look forward to seeing how Min Hwal Seong deals with the consequences of his actions, and to Kim Jun Han’s performance, which will make a strong impression in ‘Mad Concrete Dreams.’”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

