'Single's Inferno' Confirms Production Of Season 6

“Single’s Inferno,” which recently wrapped up Season 5 successfully, is confirmed to return for a new season already!

On February 12, Netflix’s popular dating reality show “Single’s Inferno” officially confirmed the production of Season 6 with a teaser image.

무슨 생각해? 솔로지옥이 다시 올까 말까…

ㄴ 옵니다!



세상에서 가장 핫한 지옥 <솔로지옥> 시즌6, 제작 확정. 더 솔직하고 더 화끈하게 돌아올 새 시즌도 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/MOL5qG1k8O — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) February 12, 2026

Producing directors Kim Jae Won, Kim Jung Hyun, and Park Soo Ji stated, “We feel we’ve been able to begin another new season thanks to the fans who have continued to love ‘Single’s Inferno’ without change. We will listen closely to fans’ feedback and work hard to make ‘Single’s Inferno’ even hotter,” further raising anticipation for the sixth season.

