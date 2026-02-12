"Single's Inferno" Confirms Production Of Season 6
“Single’s Inferno,” which recently wrapped up Season 5 successfully, is confirmed to return for a new season already!
On February 12, Netflix’s popular dating reality show “Single’s Inferno” officially confirmed the production of Season 6 with a teaser image.
Producing directors Kim Jae Won, Kim Jung Hyun, and Park Soo Ji stated, “We feel we’ve been able to begin another new season thanks to the fans who have continued to love ‘Single’s Inferno’ without change. We will listen closely to fans’ feedback and work hard to make ‘Single’s Inferno’ even hotter,” further raising anticipation for the sixth season.
