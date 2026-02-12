Krystal Transforms Into A Daughter Of A Wealthy Family In New Drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled the first stills of Krystal in character!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Krystal plays Jeon Yi Kyung, the only daughter of a wealthy family and the wife of Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han). Yi Kyung grew up with everything she needed and seems cheerful but carries a hidden emptiness. She keeps a quiet relationship with her boastful husband while helping her real-estate investor mother with her business.

Without children of her own, Yi Kyung cares for Da Rae, the hearing-impaired daughter of Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo) and Kim Sun (Im Soo Jung), treating her like her own child, and keeps a family-like relationship with them. But unexpected events soon disrupt Yi Kyung’s peaceful life, sending it in an unpredictable direction.

The stills show Yi Kyung living a life with nothing to envy in others. Dressed in glamorous outfits, she mingles with people at banquet halls and parties, wearing a bright smile and a haughty expression.

The production team said, “In the suspenseful story of ‘Mad Concrete Dreams,’ Krystal will show a new side of herself. Please look forward to her performance as Jeon Yi Kyung, a character who goes through dramatic changes.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

