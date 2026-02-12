Watch: Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju Face A Bittersweet Reunion In New Drama 'Shining' Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming Friday series “Shining” has released a second teaser video!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

In the newly released teaser, the deep bond between Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju), beginning when they were 19, catches the eye. Yeon Tae Seo lives each day earnestly while caring for his sick younger sibling, and Mo Eun Ah—honest with her emotions and wearing a bright smile—looks on. The affectionate gaze the two share as they look at each other is enough to make viewers’ hearts flutter.

But as time passes, the two—no longer “together”—are left swallowing their memories alone, their eyes now tinged with loneliness. In their unexpected reunion, Mo Eun Ah holds onto Yeon Tae Seo, while Tae Seo, overwhelmed by emotion, sheds tears—stoking curiosity about what happened between them.

The sight of them clasping hands and standing face to face again raises anticipation for a romance that may begin anew. As Tae Seo says, “If I wasn’t this sure, I wouldn’t have even started,” attention turns to whether Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah can once again draw a future together despite countless missed connections.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Shining” is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

