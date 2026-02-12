Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom Form An Unconventional Lawyer Duo In New Drama “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has teased the dynamic between Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin Yi Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

In the stills, Shin Yi Rang and Han Na Hyun sit facing each other, creating a tense atmosphere. Shin Yi Rang listens to the words of ghosts and even their grievances, defending truths that cannot be seen. By contrast, Han Na Hyun is a principled attorney who trusts only the facts before her, aiming solely for victories won through evidence and logic. Even when working in the same space and on the same case, the two lawyers’ starkly different interpretations foreshadow a relationship that will never be easy. It remains to be seen how these two will shake each other’s worlds.

Yet, just as opposites attract, and differing abilities create synergy, their relationship gradually enters a new phase as they uncover the truth behind a strange case. Han Na Hyun, who once did not believe in ghosts, encounters Shin Yi Rang’s supernatural world with each case, eventually becoming his most reliable ally. The journey from clashes and suspicion to trust and collaboration is a central storyline that drives both the tension and the entertainment of the drama.

The production team said, “The premise of a lawyer who sees ghosts and an attorney who does not believe in ghosts is the clearest way to show the contrast between the two characters. As they work to solve cases, clashes, fractures, and unexpected moments of empathy happen at the same time, creating a ‘possessed chemistry’ that will drive the heart of this revenge adventure.”

They added, “Since Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom are actors with completely different energies, the tension and rhythm they create together will heighten the drama’s immersion.”

“Phantom Lawyer” is set to premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

