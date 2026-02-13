“HUMINT” Stars Capture The Vivid On Set Energy Behind Tension-Filled Action

“HUMINT” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

Behind-the-scenes stills released to mark the film’s premiere show a lively on-set atmosphere that contrasts with the tense, high-stakes action on screen.

Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, Park Hae Joon, and Shin Sae Kyeong can be seen carefully reviewing scenes in front of monitors and working closely with the crew, showing their dedication to keeping the action realistic even in challenging locations. The stills highlight the detailed preparation and focused energy behind the intense action sequences.

“HUMINT” is currently showing in theaters nationwide in Korea.

Watch Zo In Sung in “It’s Okay, That’s Love” below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Jeong Min in “Miracle: Letters to the President”:

Watch Now

Source (1)