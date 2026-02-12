Shim Eun Kyung Transforms Into An Operative Involved In A Redevelopment Project In New Drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled the first stills of Shim Eun Kyung in character!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Shim Eun Kyung plays Yo Na, a mysterious operative at Real Capital. Yo Na is cold, ruthless, and avoids forming deep relationships with anyone.

Real Capital is leading a redevelopment project in the area where Ki Soo Jong’s (Ha Jung Woo) building is located. On the surface, the company appears legitimate, but it will do whatever it takes to finish what it starts. Yo Na comes to South Korea to resolve issues with the redevelopment project, but she encounters the unexpected variable, Ki Soo Jong, and ends up threatening him.

The stills showcase Shim Eun Kyung’s striking transformation into Yo Na. Wearing a black suit, Yo Na radiates a chilling aura with her trademark expressionless face. Standing in the dark, she gives off an unsettling vibe. With her cold gaze alone, she builds tension and raises expectations for Yo Na’s role in shaking up the story.

The production team said, “Shim Eun Kyung fully brought Yo Na to life through careful character analysis. Please look forward to her performance, which heightens the suspense in ‘Mad Concrete Dreams.’”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

