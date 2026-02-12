Kang Suk Woo Tenderly Takes Care Of Lee Mi Sook In Poster For New Drama “In Your Radiant Season”

Upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled a new poster featuring Lee Mi Sook and Kang Suk Woo!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Lee Mi Sook plays Kim Nana, a first-generation fashion designer representing Korea and the head of Nana Atelier. A perfectionist with firm principles, Kim Nana commands attention wherever she goes. As a sharp and decisive leader who has also raised her three granddaughters, she reaches a turning point in life when she unexpectedly reunites with her long-buried first love.

Kang Suk Woo plays Park Man Jae, a barista who runs a quiet alley café called “Rest.” After retiring, Man Jae lives a slow, peaceful life, listening to people’s stories and offering comfort through his presence. Through regular customer Song Ha Ran, he reconnects with his longtime acquaintance Kim Nana and begins a second spring in life.

The newly released poster captures Kim Nana and Park Man Jae. Facing Man Jae, her first love from childhood, Nana looks at him with a bright smile, while Man Jae silently adjusts her scarf, attentively caring for her. The heart-fluttering atmosphere between the two warms viewers’ hearts.

The poster’s caption, “Back then, we were so dazzling and beautiful,” brings to mind the time, memories, and past days buried deep in their hearts. The romance between these two, who meet again at the end of their long life journey, is expected to resonate with viewers.

Writer Jo Sung Hee commented on Lee Mi Sook, saying, “[Lee Mi Sook’s] attention to detail—never missing even the smallest cue and delivering performances several times beyond expectation—always amazes me. Thanks to her, I experienced how even a single short line could carry enough emotion and depth to pierce straight into the heart.”

The writer also commented on Kang Suk Woo, saying, “From the moment I created the character Park Man Jae, I thought of Kang Suk Woo. When I was working on my previous project, I listened to the radio show he hosted every day. The comfort I felt back then is fully reflected in the current character of Park Man Jae.” She added, “It is an honor to work on this project with both of these incredible actors.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

