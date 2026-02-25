5 K-Pop Idols Whose Recent Renaissance Proves It’s Never Too Late To Find Your It Girl Era

Not every idol finds their peak popularity right at debut. For some idols, it takes K-pop fans a bit of time to recognize just how incredible they are! As long as they stay true to themselves, their renaissance is on the horizon. Here’s proof that patience builds an It Girl even stronger!

IVE’s Gaeul

The oldest member of IVE, Gaeul is the group’s main dancer. However, she’s been garnering attention recently with her It Girl energy—thanks in part to her incredible visuals! Her soft features make her look ethereal, and she’s shining in IVE’s latest comeback. It’s good to see her getting the love she deserves!

NMIXX’s Jiwoo

NMIXX’s Jiwoo packs some serious dance and rap skills. However, she’s recently blossomed as NMIXX’s up-and-coming It Girl with her confidence and visuals! Her wide eyes and small face make her look like a fairy, and fans love her heart-shaped smile. She deserves every ounce of the popularity that she’s gained!

ILLIT’s Yunah

Yunah, ILLIT’s oldest member, has a chic and refined look that can be at odds with ILLIT’s bouncy, bright concept. In the group’s most recent era, Yunah’s flawless visuals really shine! She’s become a new It Girl on the scene with her sharp eyes and femme fatale charm. Not everyone can be as cool as Yunah!

aespa’s main rapper, Giselle, has garnered a global fanbase for her charms both onstage and off. Not only is she a great performer, but she’s the epitome of cool girl! Her Instagram posts speak to a personal style that just can’t be recreated. She really shines with aespa’s recent concepts and shot into stardom!

TWICE’s Jihyo

TWICE’s leader, a vocal queen, and a dance queen—not everyone is doing it like Jihyo! Her tanned skin and muscular figure have amassed her a massive following. She’s casually cool but also shows endless passion for performing on the stage. Jihyo has been putting in the work since day one, and It Girl status has been achieved!