Sparks Begin To Fly Between Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui In “Our Universe” As Park Seo Ham Enters The Picture

tvN’s “Our Universe” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui) officially began living together to co-parent their nephew Woo Joo (Park Yu Ho). The previous episode ended with a scene of Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin waking up in the same bed, heightening anticipation for what will happen next.

The newly released photos show Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin on the night before the “waking up in the same bed” incident. Their flushed faces, as if drunk, and their eye contact as they sit facing each other on the same bed add intrigue. Woo Hyun Jin is seen with a glow-in-the-dark star sticker on her face and tears in her eyes, while Tae Hyung looks at her affectionately. Fans are left wondering what was discussed that night and how they ended up waking up in the same bed.

On a rainy evening, Tae Hyung comes out holding an umbrella to meet Hyun Jin, but his expression stiffens when he sees her returning with Park Yoon Seong (Park Seo Ham). The romantic tension between them, along with Tae Hyung’s cold expression, sparks curiosity about how Park Yoon Seong’s presence will affect their relationship.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming fourth episode, sparks begin to fly between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. The tense atmosphere will heighten the excitement, and their relationship will reach a new turning point. Please also pay attention to Park Yoon Seong’s actions, which will interfere with their relationship.”

The next episode airs on February 12 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

