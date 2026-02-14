4 Times Choi Jin Hyuk And Oh Yeon Seo Got Closer In Episodes 7-8 Of 'Positively Yours'

With only four episodes left to go, Kang Du Jun (Choi Jin Hyuk) and Jang Hui Won (Oh Yeon Seo) continue to grow closer as a result of sometimes hilarious and other times emotional circumstances. Yet every single moment highlights just how deeply they are falling in love. From Kang Du Jun obsessing over a deleted text message to Jang Hui Won pouring her heart out in front of him, here are four times our main leads became a little closer than before.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Kang Du Jun’s understandable frustration

Episode seven starts right where the previous one ended: after ensuring his father is well, Kang Du Jun heads to the hospital to accompany Jang Hui Won to her ultrasound. However, he arrives only to see her there with Cha Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun). This moment is understandably frustrating for our male lead. Even so, “Positively Yours” succeeds not only in making the audience laugh with the humorous moments born from this grave misunderstanding, but also in showing just how deeply Kang Du Jun has fallen for Jang Hui Won.

After leaving the hospital, Kang Du Jun gets into his car, and the channel on the radio is telling the story of a woman who is in love with her years-old guy best friend. Now, Kang Du Jun can turn off the radio all he wants. But what happens when he keeps hearing “girl best friend” and “guy best friend” on repeat at work? He absolutely cannot stand it when the advertising plan suggests using a girl-and-guy-best-friend storyline for their new promotion.

Although he clearly seems to be in pain, the scenes hilariously prove how Kang Du Jun keeps falling for Jang Hui Won.

This message has been deleted by the sender

One of the tropes that has been used in slow-burn romances for ages is when the main lead sends a letter to their love interest, but their beloved never gets a hold of it. Meanwhile, the main lead assumes the letter was read and believes their feelings were rejected due to the lack of response. For a while, drama audiences thought that yearning trope was long gone, thanks to modern technology that allows characters to send messages that are read almost instantly. However, “Positively Yours” uses a somewhat common issue to give the characters a misunderstanding that later turns into humor.

After Kang Du Jun sees Jang Hui Won with Cha Min Uk at the hospital, he starts to think that he was never wanted in the first place and that Jang Hui Won has already chosen her best friend as her partner. On the other hand, his distance from Jang Hui Won due to this misunderstanding results in her own set of misunderstandings, leading her to believe that he is no longer interested in the baby.

But what eventually brings them closer, despite initially being the source of yet another misunderstanding, is the 3D ultrasound photo that Jang Hui Won accidentally sends and deletes. The notification sends Kang Du Jun into a spiral: what did she send, and to whom was she trying to send it? The man is both obsessed and completely in love.

A forced arcade + a movie date that brings them closer

“Positively Yours” is a romance drama. However, because the main couple is not officially dating, the romance scenes up until now have been scarce. Thankfully, Kang Du Jun’s secretary and niece come to the audience’s rescue with their foolproof plan of a surprise movie and arcade date for the pre-lovebirds. The date starts off a bit awkward, as neither Jang Hui Won nor Kang Du Jun knows what to do in front of the other. But they soon fall into their natural, shared rhythm and turn the awkward “oh-what-is-he/she-doing-here?” incident into a proper date.

As the tension between them subsides thanks to the date, the couple finally talks about their grievances. Kang Du Jun tells her why he couldn’t accompany her to the hospital that day, while Jang Hui Won indirectly implies that she was waiting for him. It’s a happy ending… for now.

“Don’t go on the blind date. I…”

The much-needed love confession finally arrives at the end of Episode seven, and it could not have been any better. Since the very beginning of “Positively Yours,” Kang Du Jun has been certain about his decision to marry Jang Hui Won. While the reason behind that decision shifts from responsibility to love, the decision itself remains unwavering. However, the same cannot be said for Jang Hui Won, who, due to her past trauma regarding her parents’ failed shotgun wedding, has lost faith in marriage and love altogether. So seeing her be the one to openly confess her feelings to Kang Du Jun is satisfying, to say the least.

Amid the heartwarming and romantic moments between our main couple, the second male lead also makes a significant step forward by confessing his feelings to Jang Hui Won, only to be rejected. While it is only natural to feel the pain of losing someone you have liked for years, this moment once again proves that sometimes, no matter how long you have known someone, love simply happens when, and with whom, you least expect it.

