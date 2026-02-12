The KingDom To Halt Group Activities + Members To Enlist Within The Year

The KingDom has announced important news regarding the future of the group and the members’ military enlistment.

On February 12, GF Entertainment officially announced that The KingDom would be temporarily halting all group activities following their upcoming fan-con “THE QUINQUENNIUM” on February 28.

The agency also shared that all of the members will be enlisting in the military before the end of the year. Dann was the first member to enlist last year, and Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, and Jahan will be following in his footsteps in the coming months.

GF Entertainment’s full statement is as follows: