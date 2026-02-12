The KingDom To Halt Group Activities + Members To Enlist Within The Year
The KingDom has announced important news regarding the future of the group and the members’ military enlistment.
On February 12, GF Entertainment officially announced that The KingDom would be temporarily halting all group activities following their upcoming fan-con “THE QUINQUENNIUM” on February 28.
The agency also shared that all of the members will be enlisting in the military before the end of the year. Dann was the first member to enlist last year, and Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, and Jahan will be following in his footsteps in the coming months.
GF Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:
Hello. This is GF Entertainment.
First, we would like to sincerely thank the fans who give their love to The KingDom.
After extensive discussions with The KingDom over a long period of time, it has been decided that after “2026 The KingDom 5th FAN-CON [THE QUINQUENNIUM]” on February 28, 2026, they will halt all group activities for the time being, with each member focusing on his own individual activities.
We feel a deep sense of responsibility at having to convey this news, and we sincerely apologize to the fans who have been rooting for The KingDom up until now.
The KingDom members Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, and Jahan are currently preparing to fulfill their military duty as South Korean citizens this year, and each of them will enlist according to his own schedule.
There will be no separate event held on the days they enlist.
We will continue to provide the members with the support they need in the future so that they can smoothly continue their new activities and endeavors, and we ask that the fans also watch over them with wam hearts.
We ask that you give the five members’ upcoming fan-con lots of interest and warm support, and we will do our utmost to ensure that the concert proceeds safely and smoothly.
Thank you.