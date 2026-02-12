Lee Chae Min In Talks For New Drama Based On Webtoon

Lee Chae Min may be starring in the upcoming drama “My Reason to Die” (working title)!

On February 12, Lee Chae Min’s agency VARO Entertainment confirmed, “[Lee Chae Min] has received a casting offer for the drama ‘My Reason to Die’ and is currently reviewing it with a favorable outlook.”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “My Reason to Die” is a romance drama about a high school senior named Ji Oh, who is about to try out for the national taekwondo team. Lee Chae Min has been offered the role of the mysterious but charming male lead Cha Gyeol.

