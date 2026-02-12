'Our Universe' Earns Its Highest Thursday Ratings Yet

tvN’s “Our Universe” may be gaining steam!

On February 12, the new romantic comedy starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham earned its highest Thursday ratings yet with its fourth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest broadcast of “Our Universe” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Watch the first four episodes of “Our Universe” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)