Yulhee To Star In New 19+ Short-Form Drama Based On Webtoon

Former LABOUM member Yulhee is making her return to acting in a steamy new drama.

On February 12, Yulhee personally announced on Instagram that she would be starring in the new short-form drama “Quiet in the Office” (working title).

Based on the web novel and webtoon of the same name, “Quiet in the Office” is a 19+ romance drama about an editorial designer named Kim Na Yul (Yulhee), who has given up on dating due to her overwhelming workload. When she accidentally winds up seeing a new side of her workaholic boss Kwon Si Jin (Lee Jae Bin), they become entangled in unexpected ways.

Check out the posters for the short-form drama below!

Source (1)