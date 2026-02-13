TWICE Extends Record As Girl Group With Most MVs To Surpass 100 Million Views With 'THIS IS FOR'

TWICE has achieved yet another YouTube milestone!

On February 13 at approximately 9 a.m. KST, the girl group’s music video for “THIS IS FOR” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, meaning that it took approximately seven months, one day, and 20 hours to achieve the feat since its release on July 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. KST.

“THIS IS FOR” is TWICE’s 26th full-group music video to hit the 100 million mark following “Like OOH-AHH,” “CHEER UP,” “TT,” “Knock Knock,” Signal,” “Likey,” “Heart Shaker,” “What is Love?”, “YES or YES,” “Candy Pop,” “FANCY,” “Feel Special,” “MORE & MORE,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” “TT (Japanese Version),” “Breakthrough,” “Alcohol-Free,” “The Feels,” “SCIENTIST,” “Talk that Talk,” “One More Time,” “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE,” “SET ME FREE,” and “Strategy.”

Congratulations to TWICE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “THIS IS FOR” again below!

