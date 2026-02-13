'Crash 2' Confirms Cast Lineup And Broadcast Plans

ENA’s hit drama “Crash” is gearing up for its return with Season 2!

On February 13, ENA announced the cast lineup for “Crash 2” including Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Ho Chul, and Moon Hee—who will reprise their roles—as well as NCT’s Jisung, a new face in Season 2.

“Crash” is the first Korean drama to tackle traffic crime investigations that told the story of the Traffic Crime Investigation (TCI) team as they relentlessly pursue villains on the road. The drama showed a steady increase in ratings, with its final episode achieving an average nationwide viewership rating of 6.6 percent, which is the second-highest viewership rating in ENA’s history.

“Crash 2: Road of Rage” (literal title) returns with the Namgang Police Station Traffic Crime Investigation Team reborn as a regional investigation unit under the National Police Agency’s National Investigation Headquarters (NIH), taking on traffic-crime cases on a nationwide scale.

Lee Min Ki returns as Chief Cha Yeon Ho, who pinpoints causes even more precisely than AI and solves cases with a tenacity that doesn’t miss a single tiny clue. Lee Min Ki stated, “I’m happy to meet Yeon Ho again after a long time, and as expected, the teamwork and chemistry are great, so I’m looking forward to it. Now that all of us are back together, we’ll do our best to deliver a great project.”

Kwak Sun Young once again hard-carries as Min So Hee, who solves cases with martial arts skills honed in real-life situations and a relentless investigative instinct. Kwak Sun Young shared, “I’d been hoping to greet viewers all again through Season 2, and I’m truly happy and excited that wish has become reality. We’ll return with even tighter teamwork and even hotter stories on the road.”

Heo Sung Tae embarks on the chase of new cases as Team Leader Jung Chae Man, the reliable pillar of T.C.I who carries the grief of having lost his wife in a hit-and-run. Heo Sung Tae remarked, “In a world where criminals run rampant—committing illegal acts and wrongdoing, leaving other people’s lives with blood-and-tears wounds and yet brazenly turning it around on others and remaining consistent only in their hypocritical ‘double standards’—’Crash 2′ is a meaningful project that exposes the reality of today, where those same people abuse the law to prosper and live comfortably, and that can deliver a pointed message, however small. I’m sincerely grateful to be able to be part of this project once again.” He added, “I’m hoping we’ll be able to unravel the clues to Chae Man’s wife’s hit-and-run case,” further heightening anticipation.

Lee Ho Chul reprises his role as Woo Dong Gi, an analyst in the world of traffic crimes—someone with a gentle heart, outstanding observation and data-analysis skills. Lee Ho Chul said, “I’m happy to be joining T.C.I again for Season 2,” adding, “I’ll work hard on filming so I can show Woo Dong Gi’s further growth and a story with deepened teamwork.”

Moon Hee will once again impress as Eo Hyun Kyung, a character with exceptional intelligence-gathering skills and flashy martial arts abilities. Moon Hee said, “I think we’ll be able to show T.C.I’s unique tight-knit, solid teamwork once again. Not only will the investigative process of solving even more cunning traffic crimes be featured, but new characters will also appear, making it even more fun—so please show lots of interest.”

Anticipation is also running high for Jisung, who is returning to the small screen for the first time since the drama “Tree With Deep Roots” in which he starred as a child actor. Jisung joins the T.C.I team as a rookie patrol officer Ji Dae Se—an “idol” in the traffic division at Namgang Police Station. Ji Sung shared, “I’m truly happy to be joining ‘Crash 2.’ I want to impress viewers who will be seeing my acting for the first time,” adding, “I’ll learn step by step alongside the great production team and senior actors. Please show lots of interest and support.”

“Crash 2” will air every Monday and Tuesday on ENA in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

