Moon Sang Min And Nam Ji Hyun Finally Share Their Second Kiss In 'To My Beloved Thief'

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” has shared a sneak peek of Moon Sang Min and Nam Ji Hyun’s long-awaited second kiss!

“To My Beloved Thief” is a period fantasy drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Spoilers

Previously on “To My Beloved Thief,” Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol fell hard for one another after their fateful first meeting in a marketplace, followed by a stolen first kiss late at night. However, numerous obstacles have stood in the way of their love, starting with their vast difference in social status. Amidst the swirling whirlwinds of fate and societal turmoil, these star-crossed lovers have tried to find the best way to protect each other, but it has remained uncertain whether they can ever truly be together.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol meet furtively at night, when everyone else is asleep. As they stare deeply into one another’s eyes, their gazes are full of emotion. Then, as Yi Yeol tenderly caresses Hong Eun Jo’s face, he leans in for a long overdue second kiss.

The next episode of “To My Beloved Thief” will air on February 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

