Ji Sung And Oh Se Young Share An Emotional Kiss In 'The Judge Returns'

Ji Sung and Oh Se Young’s second-chance love story will take a new turn on the next episode of “The Judge Returns”!

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” is a drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

On the previous episode of “The Judge Returns,” Lee Han Young discouraged Yoo Se Hee (Oh Se Young) from taking Jang Tae Sik’s case in order to protect her.

Although Lee Han Young and Yoo Se Hee were nothing more than a “show-window couple” in his first life, with no love lost between the two spouses, they wound up developing real feelings for one another in his second life—to the extent where Lee Han Young couldn’t help taking action to save her.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, Yoo Se Hee visits an injured Lee Han Young at the hospital, her eyes full of worry. Although Lee Han Young initially greets her with a cheerful smile, they soon wind up sharing a kiss that fills the room with a sense of longing and heartache.

The next episode of “The Judge Returns,” which has been extended by 10 minutes, will air on February 13 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

