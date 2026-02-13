Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju Go From Teenage First Loves To Exes In Their 30s In 'Shining'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Shining” has unveiled glimpses of the three stages of Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju’s relationship.

Starring GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju, “Shining” tells the story of young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become the light in one another’s lives.

Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) first meets Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju) during the summer vacation of his senior year of high school, when he suddenly transfers to another school. The two hardworking teenagers, each struggling with their own problems and stories, wind up rooting for one another and becoming each other’s first loves.

Despite being extremely realistic, Yeon Tae Seo is entirely idealistic when it comes to his love for Mo Eun Ah—who, in turn, dreams of her future with greater clarity because of Yeon Tae Seo.

In the first of several newly released stills from the upcoming drama, the two teenagers study side by side in the school library during their high school days.

However, the bliss of their first love is short-lived, and the next stills capture the uncomfortable tension of an impending breakup. Yeon Tae Seo attempts to remain composed while staring at something on his phone, and Mo Eun Ah, who is always cheerful and smiling, is seen shedding tears.

A final photo captures the former couple’s unexpected reunion many years later, when Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah run into one another again by chance in their thirties.

The first two episodes of “Shining” will air consecutively on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

