Kim Jung Hyun Talks About His Dynamic With Park Min Young In New Romance Thriller 'Siren's Kiss'

Kim Jung Hyun has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss”!

tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon stars as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young plays Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

Kim Jung Hyun will play Baek Joon Beom, an enigmatic startup CEO whose identity is shrouded in mystery except for his name and occupation. By buying expensive artwork through Royal Auction, the country’s top auction house, Baek Joon Beom becomes a VIP there—and he also makes no secret of his interest in chief auctioneer Han Seol Ah, with whom he builds a close relationship.

When asked about why he had decided to take on the role, Kim Jung Hyun shared, “I chose the drama because I was drawn to Baek Joon Beom’s mysterious and goal-oriented nature.” He added, “I worked hard to try to convey to viewers the emotions I felt like while reading the script.”

Describing the character of Baek Joon Beom, Kim Jung Hyun noted, “His manner of speech and attitude when interacting with other people change significantly depending on the situation. At times, he treats other people like objects; at others, he can be overly warm. I tried to portray that difference in temperature according to the character and the situation.”

“Baek Joon Beom is someone who has a very clear goal, so I focused only on that goal while acting,” he continued.

Kim Jung Hyun went on to describe the relationship between Baek Joon Beom and Han Seol Ah by saying, “Han Seol Ah is the sun, and Baek Joon Beom is Icarus.”

He also summed up the way the goal-oriented Baek Joon Beom approaches Han Seol Ah as a “cold obsession.”

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

