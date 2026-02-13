Global Short-Form Drama 'The Devil's Kiss' Announces Cast Lineup

Plus X ENM’s upcoming short-form drama “The Devil’s Kiss” has revealed its casting lineup!

A strategic production aimed at the short-form platform market, “The Devil’s Kiss” combines the star power of rookie actors from different parts of the world with global fandoms.

Thai actor Kongthap Peak is set to play the male lead Lucien. A multi-entertainer with an international background, Kongthap Peak is fluent in Thai, English, Korean, and Chinese. He drew attention across Asia through his appearance on Mnet’s “Produce X 101” and has also established himself as an actor through Thailand’s Channel 3 and Netflix’s Thai dramas such as “Dare to Love” and “Money, My Love.”

Kim Seung Hye will take on the female lead role of Lee Sara. Kim Seung Hye debuted through the short-form content “Nonexistent Movie” and made her presence known by taking the lead role in the short-form drama “Devilish Girlfriend.” She is set to showcase a new acting transformation that expresses both purity and cold ruthlessness at the same time.

The second male lead Jung Ha Joon will be played by Park Eun Sung, who has demonstrated steady acting skills in the commercial film “Amor Fati” and the short film “Soul Button Machine.” He will portray a character symbolizing deep love and sacrifice, presenting a different kind of emotional trajectory.

The second female lead Bella will be played by Ogawa Mizuki (Léa), formerly a member of the K-pop girl group SECRET NUMBER. Building on the stage presence and expressiveness she developed as an idol, she has recently continued acting in various short-form dramas. In this project, she is set to bring to life a devilish character in a multi-dimensional way—one in which allure and threat coexist.

Shin Jaewon, formerly a member of the K-pop group The Wind, will play a supporting role named Tae El. Having built stage experience through JTBC’s boy group survival show “PROJECT 7” and “Sing Again 4,” he is expanding his activities from music into acting.

A representative of Plus X ENM stated, “Through Kongthap Peak’s global fandom combined with the fresh energy of Korean actors, we are expecting strong impact on short-form platforms. We plan to maximize synergy between content and music through a strategy that links the drama and its OST.”

The release schedule for “The Devil’s Kiss” will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned!

