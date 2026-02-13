Park Shin Hye's Team Faces A Major Crisis In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Is Kim Do Hyun leaving his team on “Undercover Miss Hong”?

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Undercover Miss Hong,” Hong Geum Bo foiled Hanmin Securities’ plans to obtain government aid through fraudulent accounting. As a result, Hanmin Securities found itself in peril amidst the unfolding IMF crisis.

Meanwhile, Hong Geum Bo and her boss Bang Jin Mok (Kim Do Hyun)—whom she had previously discovered to be the anonymous whistleblower “Yeppi”—clashed over their conflicting values and perspectives. Due to their differing beliefs, Bang Jin Mok turned his back on her, saying that he could no longer assist her with her mission.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the typically relaxed risk management team looks unusually serious as they say their goodbyes after work. Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul) wears a solemn expression as he looks at Bang Jin Mok, while Lee Yong Gi (Jang Do Ha)’s eyes well up with tears.

The emotional hug shared by Bang Jin Mok and Lee Yong Gi also seems to hint at a farewell, piquing curiosity as to the crisis faced by the close-knit risk management team.

To find out what lies in store for the risk management team, catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on February 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

