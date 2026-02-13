ENHYPEN's Agency Releases New Fan Etiquette Guidelines

BELIFT LAB has issued an updated set of fan etiquette guidelines for ENHYPEN’s fandom.

On February 13 KST, BELIFT LAB released the following notice in English:

Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB.



We would like to express our sincere gratitude to ENGENE [ENHYPEN’s fandom] for your generous love and support for ENHYPEN. We are providing this update on fan etiquette to ensure a healthy fan culture and to protect the rights and interests of our artists.



BELIFT LAB is currently taking strict measures, including legal action, against any behavior that threatens the safety of our artists. Please be aware that those who violate these fan etiquette rules may be restricted from participating in future fan events without prior warning to protect the artists, and that we may collect evidence and take civil/criminal legal action against those who engage in inappropriate or illegal acts.



In particular, although BELIFT LAB does not disclose artist flight schedules or any travel-related information, there have been repeated instances of individuals obtaining travel itineraries through illicit means, appearing at the airport, and obstructing or approaching the artists during their transit. Such behavior not only threatens the safety of the artists but also causes significant inconvenience and harm to other passengers using the airport. We ask that you strictly observe fan etiquette to ensure everyone’s safety and order at the airport.



Additionally, we are taking a zero-tolerance approach and responding strongly without leniency to protect our artists from anyone who uses abusive language or makes threats during fan events. Please carefully read and adhere to the fan etiquette guidelines below to avoid disadvantages resulting from inappropriate remarks or threatening behavior, such as exclusion from fan events.



1. Please do not visit unofficial engagement venues or private spaces.

– Do not visit unofficial engagement venues or private spaces (e.g. company office, practice studio, living space, other personal spaces or venues of the artists) other than official venues announced by BELIFT LAB’s official channels or Weverse notices

– Do not visit airports or board the same flight as the artists during any part of their domestic or international activities including tours and personal traveling by using information acquired improperly.

Do not send or leave gifts or letters at the artists’ private locations (living space, family home, etc.).



2. Please do not stalk the artists.

– Do not carry out or repeatedly attempt to contact, visit, follow, talk to or make physical contact with the artists.

– Do not attempt the above actions towards the family members, friends and acquaintances of the artists.

– Do not attempt to access the waiting room of the artist or try to approach them by illegally copying, producing or acquiring passes at concert venues or other similar access-controlled locations.



3. Please do not sell or purchase the artists’ personal information.

– Do not transact or attempt to transact the artists’ personal information such as resident registration number, phone number, address, ID, etc.

– Do not transact or attempt to transact flight information such as flight number or seat number.



4. Please do not take photographs or record video or audio except where permitted.

– Do not covertly photograph or record video or audio of the artists in closed sets or locations, or in their private spaces.

– Do not photograph or take video or audio, or broadcast (live stream) video or audio where such activities are prohibited.

– Do not violate rules prohibiting the possession of any devices capable of recording video or audio into concert or other venues (except mobile phones), or use mobile phones for the purpose of recording video or audio.

– Do not engage in video or audio recording activities that violate copyrights.

* Areas where recording is not permitted: inside airports (ticket counter, security checkpoint, lounge, duty-free stores, boarding gate, security area, baggage claim area), inside network broadcast studios, and performances and any venues where recording video or audio is prohibited.

* If such activities are discovered, you may be asked to delete any video or audio recordings, and will be escorted out of the venue.

* We hold no responsibility for any devices damaged while you are being escorted out.



5. Please do not interfere with artist-related activities.

– Do not interfere with the duties of artist management staff, security personnel in Korea and abroad or any other persons carrying out artists-related activities, or refuse to comply with their requests for cooperation.

– Do not block the artists from entering their vehicles or prevent the vehicles from moving normally.

– Do not engage in a vehicle chase with the artists’ vehicles.



6. We strictly prohibit other inappropriate actions.

– Do not assume a false identity to engage in fan activities: transferring ID cards, using an unlawfully-acquired ID, using another person’s ID or documents or forging such documents.

– Do not engage in actions that physically or mentally threaten the artists.

– Do not try to hand over gifts to the artist.

– Do not forcibly hand over fan letters to the artist. Please deliver the fan letters following the designated rules.

– Do not engage in other improper and inappropriate actions unbefitting of a fan or that which may be seen in a negative light by the fandom.



BELIFT LAB remains committed to fostering a sound fan culture and protecting the rights of our artists. We ask for your active cooperation.



Thank you.