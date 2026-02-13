Soompi & Viki Staff Talk: Dream Dates From K-Dramas For Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine’s Day! In celebration, we discussed some dream dates from K-drama scenes.

Here are our picks:

They say food is the way to one’s heart—and “Love in Contract” proves this with the heart-fluttering dinner dates. “Love in Contract” is a rom-com about Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young), who provides fake wives for single people in need of partners for show. Longtime client Jung Ji Ho (Ko Kyung Pyo) has a contract for meeting on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, in which they share dinner together without much words exchanged. The way Choi Sang Eun and Jung Ji Ho share time with just the two of them, focused on their meal and just each other, creates a romantic atmosphere. Not only is Jung Ji Ho skilled at preparing food, but his somewhat awkward and clumsy manners yet thoughtful and caring personality bring light-hearted energy to the dates.

Watch “Love in Contract”:

Watch Now





“IDOL I” begins as a tense mystery yet slowly transforms into the kind of romance every fan has imagined at least once. As the story moves into its later episodes, we’re invited to quiet, intimate moments between top idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) and Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung)—moments that feel less like a drama and more like going on a date with your ultimate bias. From casual walks and shared meals to soft conversations where the world seems to fade away, the drama lets you experience what it’s like when your favorite idol isn’t on stage but sitting right across from you. That shift from distant admiration to spending real, everyday time together makes “IDOL I” the perfect pick filled with dream dates for Valentine’s Day.

Watch “IDOL I”:

Watch Now





“Love Scout” is a sweet K-drama filled with dream date scenes between CEO Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min) and her secretary Yu Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk). One scene that perfectly comes to mind is in the final episode after the couple overcomes a crisis involved with their company Peoplez. After enduring long, exhausting workdays, they enjoy their free time by sleeping in, going out for drinks during the day, and taking photos at a photobooth. It’s nothing fancy, but their day filled with love, warm food, and emotional support for each other shows that it’s all that’s necessary for a perfect date.

Watch “Love Scout”:

Watch Now





What came to my mind is a bit unconventional for a date, but I love how Lee Eun Jung (Jeon Yeo Been) and Kim Sang Soo (Son Suk Ku) in “Melo Is My Nature” build up their bond while unexpectedly volunteering together at a foster home. Their shared moments and small interactions allow them to see each other in a new light, proving that even the most unlikely relationships can grow into something heartfelt. Although their relationship begins with constant friction and playful clashes, moments of unexpected similarity and mutual understanding emerge while they volunteer together. I think participating in such a meaningful activity together seems like a great idea for a warm date.

Watch “Melo Is My Nature”:

Watch Now





The amusement park date in “Lovely Runner” feels like the definition of a perfect Valentine’s Day moment! Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) takes Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) to the amusement park, remembering that the place holds special memories for her, which instantly makes the date feel more meaningful and romantic. As they ride the Ferris wheel and take in the night view, the moment’s quiet romance is sealed when Sol receives a necklace engraved with her initial “S”—exactly the kind of heartfelt romance that feels like a dream date.

Watch “Lovely Runner”:

Watch Now