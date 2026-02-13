Watch: ATEEZ Takes 2nd Win For 'Adrenaline' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By IVE, TWS, And More

ATEEZ has taken their second win for “Adrenaline”!

On the February 13 episode of “Music Bank,” ATEEZ’s “Adrenaline” was announced as the winner with 14,413 points over 3,953 points for KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).”

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

This week’s “Music Bank” featured performances by ATEEZ, AxMxP, dodree, IVE, KiiiKiii, MADEIN, POW, TWS, Kim Jang Hoon, LA POEM, Yang Yoseop, Im Chang Jung, and Heejae (SEVENUS).

Watch the performances below:

AxMxP – “Thereafter”

Im Chang Jung – “Crazy Fool”

POW – “Come True (feat. Shin Onyu)”

dodree – “Born”

Heejae – “Memories (feat. Hyeongjin)”

Kim Jang Hoon – “I Have Nothing, But Everything”

LA POEM – “Alive”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

MADEIN – “Super Obvious”

TWS – “Nice to see you again (Korean Ver.)”

IVE – “BANG BANG”

ATEEZ – “Adrenaline”

Yang Yoseop – “Fade Away”