5 Moments In Episodes 3-4 Of 'Our Universe' That Made Us Laugh, Worry, And Wonder What's Next

This week, “Our Universe” was all about the funny, awkward, and sometimes terrifying moments that can come up when two people who barely tolerate each other try co‑parenting a toddler under one roof.

The show has shifted from drama to comedy as the siblings‑in‑law duo, Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui) and Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk), navigate their new life one tiny crisis at a time, and an unassuming broken heater in their apartment has a main-character moment when it causes a surprising ripple effect.

Here are five “Our Universe” moments this week that hit us with every emotion:

Warning: episode 3-4 spoilers ahead!

1. Hyun Jin starts her dream 9-to-5

Except it’s never really just 9-to-5.

Hyun Jin has joined the world of working adults, and happily so, since it is at her dream company, BS Foods, and it means she’ll be able to better support Sun Woo Joo (Park Yu Ho). But her dream job hasn’t entirely been a dream.

It’s meant long hours of work, all-nighters, and awkwardness between her and her manager, Park Yoon Seong (Park Seo Ham), a past fling she had during college that never really took off. To keep face, she hasn’t told Yoon Seong or anyone about her real life outside of the office.

It doesn’t help that right around when she starts, the heater malfunctions at the house, and the price tag for getting it fixed by a professional just isn’t in the budget. The landlord, like usual, isn’t reachable either. So her desire to make a good first impression at work turns into smelly hair days and cold showers that give her a literal cold.

And the bumpy road doesn’t end there. The hunt for the “lobby girl” is still going strong.

Back in an earlier episode, Tae Hyung is asked to play babysitter for a couple of hours and seeks payback on Hyun Jin because Woo Joo gives him such a hard time. He does this by showing up at her office, where Woo Joo makes a total mess, and Tae Hyung calls out to Hyun Jin as if they are in a relationship.

The whole thing was recorded, and it has since circled around her entire office. The only silver lining is that her face isn’t shown in the video, only Tae Hyung’s.

2. Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung get unexpectedly close

Like sharing-the-same-bed kind of close.

A few too many drinks one night, and the two wake up sleeping side by side, some clothes are missing, and they have a foggy memory of what exactly went down.

After the initial shock, followed by awkward side eyes and a couple of intrusive thoughts, the two pieced together that they did, in fact, just sleep, but the conversations they had while drunk were actually very honest and vulnerable.

Technically, the arrangement between Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung is only supposed to be temporary and no-strings attached, but this silly situation has them both looking at each other a bit differently than before. It might actually be what gets these two headed toward “something more” territory.

Either way, the two have definitely done a total 180 from when they were vowing to never see each other again after fighting over a lamp in episode one. That’s growth doing its thing.

3. Tae Hyung has a photography comeback (sort of)

It really seems like the universe won’t let Tae Hyung forget about photography.

Thanks to the broken heater situation, he’s forced back into it because he needs quick cash to fix it. This lands him working as an impromptu assistant to elusive Amy Chu (Jin Seo Yeon), a famous photographer and the CEO of FILMPLUTO.

Tae Hyung has already given up on photography, despite having a natural talent and passion for it, because of its connection with his older brother. For him, leaving his brother entirely in the past means also having to leave photography. So while he only panned for this to be a one-off thing, Amy Chu requests him to come to her studio.

What follows is a montage of Hyun Jin working at full speed to get off on time so Tae Hyung can make his appointment. But despite her best efforts, Hyun Jin is asked to work late again by Yoon Seong and can’t keep her promise. Tae Hyung has no choice but to bring a fussy Woo Joo along to his meeting with Amy Chu.

Sure, he has a stained shirt, and he’s trying to deal with a crying baby, but Tae Hyung can’t help but feel the spark again when he steps inside Amy Chu’s studio. He’s given three hours to complete a photography test, and all he has is his old film camera and instinct.

4. Woo Joo’s hospital scare

Just when Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin were on a roll, the unthinkable happens.

Tae Hyung’s photography test with Amy Chu gets cut short when Woo Joo falls and gets injured. To make matters worse, rushing to the hospital, Tae Hyung isn’t allowed to get Woo Joo treated because he isn’t his guardian.

At this time, Hyun Jin is still busy at work and just barely picks up the phone in time to find out what is going on. She rushes to the hospital to approve Woo Joo’s treatment, and thankfully, the injury is minor.

This startling event leads to an argument between Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung about who the real parent is, and they get a reality check that they may not be doing what is best for the baby.

5. The landlord reveal

Episode four ends on a plot twist with killer timing, and the wait to see how it plays out is going to be seriously painful.

After the intense hospital scene, Tae Hyung feels bad for how things ended with Hyun Jin at the hospital, so he goes out to grab food, and the two both suggest eating lunch together. But their moment to talk things out is interrupted.

Someone rings the doorbell, and it is none other than Yoon Seong, who has no idea about Hyun Jin’s current living arrangements.

The twist is that Yoon Seong doesn’t introduce himself as her manager, but as the landlord. The same landlord who has been impossible to reach.

The landlord didn’t seem at all relevant in the beginning, but he definitely is now. Some explaining is in order, from both sides.

Start watching “Our Universe” now:

Watch Now

Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Our Universe,” “Positively Yours,” “Undercover Miss Hong,” “Countdown to Yes,” “Dare You to Death,” “Peach Lover,” and “Duang with You.”

Looking forward to: “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.”