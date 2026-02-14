Choi Jin Hyuk Holds A Press Conference To Protect Oh Yeon Seo In 'Positively Yours'

On the next episode of “Positively Yours,” Choi Jin Hyuk will take action to protect Oh Yeon Seo!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Previously on “Positively Yours,” Kang Du Jun and Jang Hui Won began a secret relationship while attempting to hide their romance from their co-workers. However, at the end of the latest episode, an anonymous post on the company’s online forum put Hui Won at risk of having her pregnancy revealed to the product development team.

Amidst this unexpected situation, Du Jun takes the drastic step of holding a national press conference in the name of Taehan Liquor. As he stands at the podium before a throng of reporters, unfazed by the cameras flashing around him, his gaze reveals a steely determination.

At this press conference, Du Jun will play his hidden ace card in order to protect Hui Won. He will also stand up to Jung Eum (Baek Eun Hye), and his counterattack will involve a restructuring of Taehan Liquor.

However, Du Jun’s decision will also lead to a change in Hui Won’s mindset. Watching the press conference from a distance, Hui Won is unable to hide her anxiety as she observes Du Jun confronting the situation head-on.

“In Episodes 9 and 10, Du Jun and Jung Eum will engage in a suspenseful and thrilling battle over both Taehan Liquor and Hui Won,” teased the “Positively Yours” drama production team. “In particular, please look forward to seeing Du Jun’s next moves as he takes action to protect Hui Won and their baby.”

The next episode of “Positively Yours” will air on February 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

