Nam Ji Hyun Takes Care Of Moon Sang Min After Life-Threatening Injury In 'To My Beloved Thief'

Nam Ji Hyun will nurse Moon Sang Min back to health on the next episode of “To My Beloved Thief”!

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” is a period fantasy drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of “To My Beloved Thief,” Hong Eun Jo will step up to take care of Yi Yeol, whose life is in danger after a potentially lethal attack by Lim Seung Jae (Do Sang Woo). Newly released stills from the episode capture Hong Eun Jo tending to the injured Yi Yeol and doing her utmost to help him recover.

As she gazes down at the helpless Yi Yeol, Hong Eun Jo’s expression is full of worry, concern, and heartache.

Later, after Yi Yeol regains some of his energy, the two enjoy a special meal together. Remembering that Yi Yeol had joked about wanting to eat the hen at Hong Eun Jo’s house, she prepares a nutritious meal of chicken soup for him, which brings a satisfied smile to his face.

To find out what happens after Yi Yeol recovers from his injury, tune in to the next episode of “To My Beloved Thief” on February 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

