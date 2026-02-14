Park Shin Hye Shocks Everyone With Her Real Personality In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye’s real personality will rear its head at work on the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture a tense conflict between Hong Geum Bo and her bitter enemy Cha Joong Il (Im Chul Soo). Hong Geum Bo fixes Cha Joong Il with an icy glare, and after her patience runs out, Cha Joong Il winds up on the floor with a shocked expression.

Bang Jin Mok (Kim Do Hyun), So Gyung Dong (Seo Hyun Chul), Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul), and Lee Yong Gi (Jang Do Ha) all rush to the scene, where they are visibly stunned by the unexpected situation unfolding before them.

After the surprising confrontation plays out, Albert Oh is seen trying to calm down a still-fuming Hong Geum Bo by sympathizing with her uncontrollable anger.

Meanwhile, the commotion created by the conflict between the two employees causes a stir that makes waves throughout the entire company. What could have led Hong Geum Bo, who had been suppressing her fiery temper for the sake of her undercover mission, to finally explode? And what will be the result of this unexpected rebellion by a low-ranking employee?

To find out, tune in to the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on February 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

