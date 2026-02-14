Oh Yeon Seo Faces The Decision Of A Lifetime In 'Positively Yours'

Oh Yeon Seo will face a difficult decision on the next episode of Channel A’s “Positively Yours.”

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

Previously on “Positively Yours,” Kang Du Jun and Jang Hui Won began a secret relationship while attempting to hide their romance from their co-workers. However, at the end of the latest episode, an anonymous post on the company’s online forum put Hui Won at risk of having her pregnancy publicly revealed.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Du Jun and Hui Won spend some quiet time together alone, away from the prying eyes of others. However, the two of them seem to be reacting entirely differently to the situation at hand.

In contrast to her usual demeanor, Hui Won seems to be noticeably less cheerful and talkative than usual, and at one point, she appears to be lost in thought. Although Du Jun attempts to reassure her with a smile, Hui Won can’t help but feel worried that she’s jeopardizing his position as the CEO of Taehan Liquor.

Later, Hui Won wears a resolved expression that hints at a mixture of determination, anxiety, and peace, suggesting that she has made up her mind about something important. Meanwhile, Du Jun suddenly appears troubled as he stares at her, hinting at turbulence in their future.

To find out what choice Hui Won has made—and how it will impact her relationship with Du Jun—tune in to the next episode of “Positively Yours” on February 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

