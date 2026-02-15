'The King's Warden' Stars Celebrate As Film Surpasses 2 Million Moviegoers

“The King’s Warden” has reached another exciting milestone at the box office!

On February 15, the Korean Film Council announced that as of 12:36 a.m. KST that day, “The King’s Warden” had officially surpassed 2 million moviegoers.

The film was first released on February 4, meaning that it took just over 11 days to hit the 2 million mark.

In order to celebrate the film’s achievement, the director and starring cast shared personal handwritten messages thanking audiences for showing the movie so much love.

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon. After ascending the throne at age 12, Danjong was ultimately dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end.

Set in 1457, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future, and the unexpected bond he forms with the young dethroned king.

Congratulations to the movie’s cast and crew!

