'The Judge Returns' Ends On No. 1 Ratings

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” has wrapped up its run on a high note!

On February 14, the hit drama starring Ji Sung earned its highest viewership ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have recently been lower compared to Fridays) with its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “The Judge Returns” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 12.8 percent.

“The Judge Returns” was also the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it scored a rating of 4.5 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” also achieved its highest Saturday ratings yet as it entered the final two weeks of its run. The latest episode of the drama earned an average nationwide rating of 6.9 percent.

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 7.1 percent, while Channel A’s “Positively Yours” scored a nationwide average of 1.0 percent for the night.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched program of Friday with an average nationwide rating of 14.5 percent for its fifth episode.

