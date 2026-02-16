Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 3

KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” further solidifies its hold onto the top spot for the second week in a row with a near perfect score. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!

Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is Car, the garden’s “My whole world.” Moving back up three spots to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 8 is ATEEZ’s “Adrenaline,” the title track from their 13th mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4.” Filled with intense EDM sounds, “Adrenaline” is a song that expresses ATEEZ’s explosive energy like engine-roaring sounds.

Moving up one spot to No. 10 is Epik High’s “Love Love Love” from their 2007 album “Remapping The Human Soul.” Having reached as high as No. 2 on our chart originally after its release, it is now back in the top 10 nearly 20 years later after going viral on social media.

Singles Music Chart - February 2026, Week 3 1 (–) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+1) My whole world Album: Absence Artist/Band: Car, the garden Music: Car, the garden, 623 Lyrics: Car, the garden Genres: Ballad Chart Info 3 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (+3) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (-2) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 2 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (+2) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 7 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (-1) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (new) Adrenaline Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Oliv, Peperoni, Kikoi, BL$$D Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Oliv, Peperoni, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

9 (–) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 30 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

10 (+1) Love Love Love Album: Remapping The Human Soul Artist/Band: Epik High Music: Tablo Lyrics: Tablo, Mithra Jin Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 11 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 12 (–) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 13 (+15) Drowning WOODZ 14 (+1) FOCUS Hearts2Hearts 15 (new) LOVEPOCALYPSE ZEROBASEONE 16 (+16) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle 17 (-4) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT 18 (+3) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok 19 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 20 (-1) OVERDRIVE TWS 21 (+8) toxic till the end Rosé 22 (-5) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9 23 (-7) GO! CORTIS 24 (+3) Come True (feat. Shin Onyu) POW 25 (-5) Knife ENHYPEN 26 (-18) Crown EXO 27 (-1) PASS AxMxP 28 (+11) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR 29 (-4) like JENNIE Jennie 30 (-7) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 31 (+16) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 32 (-10) XOXZ IVE 33 (-2) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 34 (+2) Rich Man aespa 35 (-5) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE 36 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 37 (–) Do It Stray Kids 38 (+10) Daydream Wendy 39 (new) 너에게로 또 다시 (Coming Back To You) JD1 40 (-7) Blue DxS 41 (-7) DUET Zico, Lilas 42 (new) 불씨 (BRUISE) 8TURN 43 (+7) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 44 (-2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 45 (-31) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT 46 (–) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 47 (-9) Grenade ONEUS 48 (-8) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 49 (-4) Wish Wonpil 50 (-1) 관람차 (Ferris wheel) ONEWE





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%