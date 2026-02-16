Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 3

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 3

Music
Feb 16, 2026
by edward1849

KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” further solidifies its hold onto the top spot for the second week in a row with a near perfect score. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!

Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is Car, the garden’s “My whole world.” Moving back up three spots to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 8 is ATEEZ’s “Adrenaline,” the title track from their 13th mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4.” Filled with intense EDM sounds, “Adrenaline” is a song that expresses ATEEZ’s explosive energy like engine-roaring sounds.

Moving up one spot to No. 10 is Epik High’s “Love Love Love” from their 2007 album “Remapping The Human Soul.” Having reached as high as No. 2 on our chart originally after its release, it is now back in the top 10 nearly 20 years later after going viral on social media.

Singles Music Chart - February 2026, Week 3
  • 1 (–) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (+1) My whole world
    Image of My whole world
    Album: Absence
    Artist/Band: Car, the garden
    • Music: Car, the garden, 623
    • Lyrics: Car, the garden
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (+3) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (-2) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (+2) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-1) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (new) Adrenaline
    Image of Adrenaline
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Oliv, Peperoni, Kikoi, BL$$D
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Oliv, Peperoni, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (–) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 30 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (+1) Love Love Love
    Image of Love Love Love
    Album: Remapping The Human Soul
    Artist/Band: Epik High
    • Music: Tablo
    • Lyrics: Tablo, Mithra Jin
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 11 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 10 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
12 (–) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
13 (+15) Drowning WOODZ
14 (+1) FOCUS Hearts2Hearts
15 (new) LOVEPOCALYPSE ZEROBASEONE
16 (+16) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle
17 (-4) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT
18 (+3) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok
19 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
20 (-1) OVERDRIVE TWS
21 (+8) toxic till the end Rosé
22 (-5) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9
23 (-7) GO! CORTIS
24 (+3) Come True (feat. Shin Onyu) POW
25 (-5) Knife ENHYPEN
26 (-18) Crown EXO
27 (-1) PASS AxMxP
28 (+11) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR
29 (-4) like JENNIE Jennie
30 (-7) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
31 (+16) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
32 (-10) XOXZ IVE
33 (-2) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
34 (+2) Rich Man aespa
35 (-5) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE
36 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
37 (–) Do It Stray Kids
38 (+10) Daydream Wendy
39 (new) 너에게로 또 다시 (Coming Back To You) JD1
40 (-7) Blue DxS
41 (-7) DUET Zico, Lilas
42 (new) 불씨 (BRUISE) 8TURN
43 (+7) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
44 (-2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
45 (-31) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT
46 (–) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
47 (-9) Grenade ONEUS
48 (-8) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
49 (-4) Wish Wonpil
50 (-1) 관람차 (Ferris wheel) ONEWE


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

ATEEZ
BLACKPINK
Car the garden
Epik High
HANRORO
Hwasa
ILLIT
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
NMIXX
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read