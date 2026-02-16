Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 3
KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” further solidifies its hold onto the top spot for the second week in a row with a near perfect score. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!
Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is Car, the garden’s “My whole world.” Moving back up three spots to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.”
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 8 is ATEEZ’s “Adrenaline,” the title track from their 13th mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4.” Filled with intense EDM sounds, “Adrenaline” is a song that expresses ATEEZ’s explosive energy like engine-roaring sounds.
Moving up one spot to No. 10 is Epik High’s “Love Love Love” from their 2007 album “Remapping The Human Soul.” Having reached as high as No. 2 on our chart originally after its release, it is now back in the top 10 nearly 20 years later after going viral on social media.
1 (–) 404 (New Era)
2 (+1) My whole world
3 (+3) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
4 (-2) Good Goodbye
5 (+2) Landing in Love
6 (-1) Blue Valentine
7 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
8 (new) Adrenaline
9 (–) JUMP
10 (+1) Love Love Love
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|12 (–)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|13 (+15)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|14 (+1)
|FOCUS
|Hearts2Hearts
|15 (new)
|LOVEPOCALYPSE
|ZEROBASEONE
|16 (+16)
|Mono (feat. skaiwater)
|i-dle
|17 (-4)
|ONE MORE TIME
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|18 (+3)
|사랑의 언어 (Love Language)
|Kim Min Seok
|19 (-1)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|20 (-1)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|21 (+8)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|22 (-5)
|하얀 그리움 (White Memories)
|fromis_9
|23 (-7)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|24 (+3)
|Come True (feat. Shin Onyu)
|POW
|25 (-5)
|Knife
|ENHYPEN
|26 (-18)
|Crown
|EXO
|27 (-1)
|PASS
|AxMxP
|28 (+11)
|Hollywood Action
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|29 (-4)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|30 (-7)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|31 (+16)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|32 (-10)
|XOXZ
|IVE
|33 (-2)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|34 (+2)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|35 (-5)
|FREAK ALARM
|ALPHA DRIVE ONE
|36 (-1)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|37 (–)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|38 (+10)
|Daydream
|Wendy
|39 (new)
|너에게로 또 다시 (Coming Back To You)
|JD1
|40 (-7)
|Blue
|DxS
|41 (-7)
|DUET
|Zico, Lilas
|42 (new)
|불씨 (BRUISE)
|8TURN
|43 (+7)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|44 (-2)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|45 (-31)
|Moonwalkin’
|LNGSHOT
|46 (–)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|47 (-9)
|Grenade
|ONEUS
|48 (-8)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|49 (-4)
|Wish
|Wonpil
|50 (-1)
|관람차 (Ferris wheel)
|ONEWE
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%