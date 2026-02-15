Choi Jin Hyuk Warns Baek Eun Hye To Stay Away From Oh Yeon Seo In 'Positively Yours'

A furious Choi Jin Hyuk will issue a stern warning on the next episode of “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

Previously on “Positively Yours,” Jung Eum (Baek Eun Hye) went all the way to Hui Won’s house to warn her that her goal was to bring Du Jun down. In the end, Du Jun wound up holding a press conference in which, instead of making excuses, he sincerely confessed his love for Hui Won.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode capture a tense confrontation between Du Jun and Jung Eum. Du Jun fixes Jung Eum with an icy gaze, while she smiles brightly at him, seemingly unfazed by his cold demeanor.

The wary look in Du Jun’s eyes piques curiosity about the conversation between the two of them—and just how far Jung Eum will go in her battle against him, even as he warns her to leave Hui Won alone.

The next episode of “Positively Yours” will air on February 15 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1)