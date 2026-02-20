7 Idol Romance K-Dramas To Watch If You're A K-Pop Fan

Imagine falling in love with your favorite star not on screen but in the quiet ordinariness of everyday life. While K-dramas have often flirted with celebrity love stories, idol romances exist in a far more emotionally charged space. Idols are not just famous; they are curated, surveilled, and emotionally connected to fandoms.

In “idol x non-idol” romances, love becomes an act of resistance against image making, expectation, and public sentiment. These dramas explore the loneliness behind the adoration as well as the fear of being truly seen, the desire for an ordinary connection in an extraordinary life. Here are seven such dramas that might satisfy your fangirl soul.

Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung) is a formidable lawyer who is ruthless in court. What people do not know is that she is also a devoted fan of idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong). When not arguing cases in court, she is wholeheartedly supporting her favorite singer.

The fan and idol relationship takes on an unsettling turn when Ra Ik is accused of murder. Se Na steps in to fight for her bias’s innocence, convinced that he would never commit such a crime and that he is being framed.

As they come face to face as defense attorney and murder suspect, the dynamic between them slowly shifts into something more intense. “IDOL I” draws you in for its unusual premise, blending fandom with mystery, suspense, and romance. The palpable chemistry between Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong is an added bonus.

A fangirl who is willing to defy time and destiny to save her idol, Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) is devoted to Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) of ECLIPSE. It was his words and music that gave her hope through the most trying time in her life. But it seems the man who gave her hope is struggling himself.

As tragedy befalls Sun Jae, Im Sol, on that very day, finds herself transported to the past. She finds herself back in school with Sun Jae, who is the star swimmer. Well aware of how life as an idol will pan out for him in the future, she is determined to change the outcome as well as his destiny, even at the cost of her own life. But it seems Im Sol and Sun Jae share a far deeper connection.

Although fairly recent, “Lovely Runner” is already an all-time favorite for many, with Byeon Woo Seok immortalizing Sun Jae as one of K-dramaland’s most loved idol characters.

Pontifex Rembrary (Kim Min Kyu), a divine priest, is suddenly thrust into the chaotic world of K-pop. He wakes up in the body of Woo Yeon Woo, a struggling idol in the group Wild Animal, whose popularity has been on a downward spiral.

Rembrary’s divine confidence and being oblivious to idol life is a comedy of errors but one that eventually pushes Wild Animal to chart busting fame. Supporting him is Kim Dal (Go Bo Gyeol), the band’s manager, who is battling a traumatic past. With her quiet strength and Rembrary’s mystical powers, they encounter dark forces from his world as well as the treacherous realities of the entertainment industry.

“The Heavenly Idol” balances romance, comedy, and moral stakes. It’s an underrated drama, and it makes for an engaging watch.

“So I Married the Anti-Fan”

Magazine reporter Lee Geun Young’s (Sooyoung) life spirals after a disastrous run in with top star Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon). The encounter ends in public humiliation and her abrupt dismissal from work. Certain that Hoo Joon is responsible, she stages a protest outside his agency, only to be swiftly branded as an “anti-fan” by the media.

Her fortune takes another turn when a television producer offers her a desperate lifeline: a reality show that forces her to live under one roof with the very celebrity she despises. Hoo Joon, viewing it as a convenient PR exercise, agrees.

What begins as mutual hostility and petty sabotage gradually softens into something more sincere as the two navigate life under constant surveillance. Packed with lighthearted chaos, emotional beats, and simmering romantic tension, the series leans into the pleasures of the slow burn. Its bickering leads, gradual chemistry, and warm emotional payoff make it an easy, surprisingly sweet watch.

“Spring of Youth”

Sa Gye (Ha Yoo Joon), a member of a famous K-pop band, finds his career come to an abrupt halt after a scandal. He is pushed out of the group and is forced to confront life beyond the spotlight. He enrolls in college and tries to blends in to campus life, faraway from the whirlwind and glitter of idol life.

As he settles into university, he meets Kim Bom (Park Ji Hu), a talented and driven music student back from a stint abroad after a family tragedy. There is also Seo Tae Yang (Lee Seung Hyub), a medical student with a deep love for music.

The trio, along with other students, form a campus band, and Sa Gye rediscovers his passion for music. He also falls for Bom, and as romance blossoms, the two emotionally support each other through lingering grief and unresolved memories. “Spring of Youth” is a coming-of-age drama about reinvention, healing, and emotional recalibration.

“Doona!”

Performance pressure, recurring imposter syndrome, and burnout take their toll on Lee Doona (Suzy), a high flying K-pop idol. She chooses to step away from life in the spotlight and retreat to a life of anonymity in a shared house near a university.

There, she meets college student Won Jun (Yang Se Jong), who, unaware of her former superstar status, treats her like any other housemate. Doona grapples with loneliness and the lingering weight of her past trauma. However, the quiet ordinariness of Won Jun’s life steadies her. The two navigate an unlikely connection, which takes them on a journey of self discovery. Grounded as it is bittersweet, “Doona!” sensitively explores mental health, the isolating cost of being a celebrity, and the unseen emotional toll borne by those who are expected to shine for others.

Yoon Tae In (Lee Jun Young) is the leader of a highly popular K-pop group called LUNA. In an attempt to cure Tae In’s sleepwalking, his CEO brings in Yoon Joo (Jung In Sun) into the dorm, a doctor who could help cure his condition.

However, it soon turns out to be a case of mistaken identity. Yoon Joo is not actually a doctor at all: it is her twin who is a doctor. The clash between Tae In and Yoon Joo is often hilarious as they constantly bicker and argue, eventually giving away to fondness.

Even though the drama leans into familiar tropes and playful situations, it remains a light-hearted, no fuss rom-com between an idol and his fake doctor. While the storyline can be predictable, there’s comfort in that familiarity, which is complemented by good music and a strong ensemble and makes it an easy watch.

