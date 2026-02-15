Park Shin Hye And Ha Yun Kyung Confront Choi Ji Su In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Warning: mention of attempted suicide.

Is the friendship between the roommates of Room 301 falling apart on “Undercover Miss Hong”?

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Undercover Miss Hong,” Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung) angrily exposed Kang No Ra (Choi Ji Su)’s true identity, blaming her family for Kim Mi Sook (Kang Chae Young)’s massive debt and ensuing suicide attempt.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Hong Geum Bo and Go Bok Hee run into Kang No Ra in a hospital lobby. In contrast to the warm, sisterly vibes that previously existed between the roommates, things are noticeably tense, and the awkwardness of the encounter hints at a major change in their relationship.

It remains to be seen what Hong Geum Bo and Go Bok Hee, who are deeply disappointed in Kang No Ra, will say—and how Kang No Ra, who feels a sense of responsibility as the Hanmin Securities chairman’s daughter, will attempt to win back her roommates.

In the next set of stills, Kang No Ra has given up on pretending to be an ordinary entry-level employee at Hanmin Securities. Instead, she shows up at the company with her mother, having shed her uniform entirely.

In order to deal with the rapidly changing situation, Hong Geum Bo and Go Bok Hee change course and secretly call Kang No Ra to the emergency stairwell. Are they proposing a reconciliation—or delivering a warning?

To find out whether the roommates’ friendship will be able to weather this storm, catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on February 15 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ha Yun Kyung in “Go Back” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Shin Hye’s film “My Annoying Brother” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)