'Undercover Miss Hong' And Park Shin Hye Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the first time since its premiere, “Undercover Miss Hong” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Undercover Miss Hong” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but it also dominated this week’s list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Leading lady Park Shin Hye rose to No. 1 on the list, while male leads Ko Kyung Pyo and Cho Han Gyul shot to No. 5 and No. 10 respectively.

tvN’s “Spring Fever” jumped to No. 2 on the drama list this week, with stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin climbing to No. 2 and No. 4 respectively on the actor list.

Netflix’s “Can This Love Be Translated?” dipped to No. 3 on this week’s drama list, and leading lady Go Youn Jung made the actor list at No. 6.

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” stayed strong at No. 4 on the drama list, while stars Ji Sung and Park Hee Soon rose to No. 3 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” ranked No. 5 on the drama list, and star Kim Hye Yoon came in at No. 9 on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” took No. 6 on this week’s drama list, with leading lady Nam Ji Hyun ranking No. 7 on the actor list.

Finally, tvN’s new romance “Our Universe” debuted at No. 7 on the drama list this week.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Undercover Miss Hong” tvN “Spring Fever” Netflix “Can This Love Be Translated?” MBC “The Judge Returns” SBS “No Tail to Tell” KBS2 “To My Beloved Thief” tvN “Our Universe” ENA “Honour” KBS2 “Recipe for Love” Channel A “Positively Yours”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Park Shin Hye (“Undercover Miss Hong”) Ahn Bo Hyun (“Spring Fever”) Ji Sung (“The Judge Returns”) Lee Joo Bin (“Spring Fever”) Ko Kyung Pyo (“Undercover Miss Hong”) Go Youn Jung (“Can This Love Be Translated?”) Nam Ji Hyun (“To My Beloved Thief”) Park Hee Soon (“The Judge Returns”) Kim Hye Yoon (“No Tail to Tell”) Cho Han Gyul (“Undercover Miss Hong”)

Binge-watch all of “The Judge Returns” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “To My Beloved Thief” here:

Watch Now

Start watching “Our Universe” here:

Watch Now

And check out “Positively Yours” below!

Watch Now