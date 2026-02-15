'The Judge Returns' Stars Thank Viewers And Say Goodbye As Drama Ends

With MBC’s “The Judge Returns” winding to a close, the stars of the drama have shared their final thoughts!

On February 14, the hit drama successfully wrapped up its run on its highest viewership ratings yet for a Saturday.

Expressing his gratitude to the show’s viewers, Ji Sung remarked, “I’d like to sincerely thank you for loving ‘The Judge Returns’ up until now. In the drama, Lee Han Young raced towards justice until the very end, even amidst false accusations and fierce conflict. I hope his journey remains in your hearts for a long time.”

“I hope that you will remember and love Lee Han Young, who briskly walked the path towards justice, along with everyone who made that journey together with him, for a long time,” continued Ji Sung.

“It was not because of one actor that this drama could reach you on Fridays and Saturdays, but because of the dedication of countless staff and production team members who worked quietly and tirelessly to make it possible,” he added. “Throughout filming, I, too, was happy to be able to work together with such warmhearted and beautiful people.”

Park Hee Soon also thanked the drama’s viewers directly, saying, “I’d like to sincerely thank the viewers who stayed with us until the very end. It feels especially meaningful that I’m able to wrap up my first MBC drama amid such a positive response.”

“My heart was heavy because I unintentionally wound up greeting you in the most villainous role ever, but I also felt grateful because I believe this was all thanks to the people who sympathized with the character,” he continued. “Next time, I’ll look forward to greeting you with a different image and, if possible, the kindest character ever.”

Finally, Won Jin Ah shared, “I’m incredibly grateful that so many people loved our drama.”

“While filming this drama, I personally learned a lot from my more experienced co-stars and also became aware of many of my own shortcomings,” she went on to reveal. “I think I became a slightly better person by learning from my amazing seniors and the wonderful production team.”

“Thank you so much for getting angry together with us and cheering us on from the beginning [of the drama] all the way to the end,” continued Won Jin Ah. “I will try to show you a better and more improved side of myself in the future.”

