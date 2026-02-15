ATEEZ Achieves Their Biggest U.S. Week Yet As 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4' Debuts On Billboard 200

ATEEZ has set a new personal record in the United States with their latest release!

On February 15 local time, Billboard announced that ATEEZ’s new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” had debuted at No. 3 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Notably, “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” achieved ATEEZ’s biggest week yet in the United States. According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), the mini album earned a total of 200,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on February 12, marking a new career high for the group.

The album’s total score consisted of 195,000 equivalent album units—marking ATEEZ’s biggest U.S. sales week to date—and 5,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 5.58 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

“GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” is ATEEZ’s eighth top 10 album and their 10th entry overall on the Billboard 200. The group previously entered the top 3 of the chart with “THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT” (which debuted at No. 3), “THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW” (No. 2), “THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL” (No. 1), “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1” (No. 2), “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2” (No. 1), and “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” (No. 2).

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Source (1)