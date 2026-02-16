'Undercover Miss Hong' Maintains No. 1 Ratings As 'Positively Yours' Heads Into Final Week On Rise

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” continues to dominate its time slot!

On February 15, the hit drama starring Park Shin Hye remained first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks. According to Nielsen Korea, “Undercover Miss Hong” rose to an average nationwide rating of 8.6 percent for its latest episode.

Meanwhile, Channel A’s “Positively Yours” enjoyed a modest rise in viewership ahead of the final week of its run, climbing to an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” stayed strong with an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent ahead of its own final week.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its streak as the most-watched show of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 14.5 percent for its sixth episode.

Source (1) (2) (3)