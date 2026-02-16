VERIVERY’s Kangmin Confirmed To Make Solo Debut

VERIVERY’s Kangmin is gearing up to debut as a solo artist!

On February 16, STAR NEWS reported that Kangmin will release a new album on March 23, marking his official solo debut.

While Jellyfish Entertainment has yet to release an official statement, Kangmin personally confirmed the news through the fan community platform Bubble, saying, “Oh wow lol, an article is out,” adding, “I didn’t know it would come out like this today, but I guess it’s an unexpected Lunar New Year gift from me to you. Are you ready to have a really fun time with me?! Please cheer for me a lot.”

Kangmin first debuted in January 2019 as a member of VERIVERY. Last July, he took on a new challenge by competing on Mnet’s boy group audition program “BOYS II PLANET,” where he ultimately finished in ninth place during the final ranking announcement, narrowly missing the debut lineup.

Are you excited for Kangmin’s solo debut? Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1)