Heo Sung Tae Makes Special Appearance As Yoo Yeon Seok’s First Ghost Client In “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s upcoming Friday–Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has revealed Yoo Yeon Seok’s first special client!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin Yi Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

After opening his law office in a space that was previously used as a shaman’s house, Shin Yi Rang begins seeing ghosts. The very first client to appear before him is Heo Sung Tae. Previously released images showed Shin Yi Rang visiting a church to pray after seeing ghosts. Although not visible at the time, there was actually a presence standing beside him with a serious expression—Heo Sung Tae’s character. Despite his pale, bloodless face as a ghost, his oddly playful expression evokes laughter rather than fear, heightening curiosity about what kind of case will unfold from the mysterious first encounter between the ghost-seeing lawyer and his invisible client.

Details about the character remain shrouded in mystery, from his identity and the reason he became a ghost to the unresolved grievance that brought him to Shin Yi Rang. Beginning with Heo Sung Tae’s character, the drama’s special ghost clients will go beyond seeking justice, offering key clues known only to them—or even borrowing Shin Yi Rang’s body to help uncover the truth—creating an eccentric teamwork that heightens the drama’s appeal.

The production team shared, “These stills of the special client were revealed as a surprise gift for the Lunar New Year holiday. We sincerely thank Heo Sung Tae for gladly agreeing to appear and for captivating the set with his powerful energy.” They added, “Heo Sung Tae’s special appearance will serve as the spark that introduces the charm of ‘Phantom Lawyer.’ Beginning with him, a variety of special clients will appear. Please look forward to the start of a new type of legal drama where comedy and emotional resolution coexist.”

“Phantom Lawyer” will premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

