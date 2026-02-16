Park Seo Ham’s Surprise Visit Puts Roh Jeong Eui And Bae In Hyuk’s Living Arrangement At Risk In “Our Universe”

tvN’s Wednesday–Thursday drama “Our Universe” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, a subtle yet unfamiliar tension began to emerge between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin as they slowly grew more conscious of one another. Meanwhile, Park Yoon Seong (Park Seo Ham)’s reappearance—once again stirring Woo Hyun Jin’s emotions—heightened anticipation for how the story will unfold.

At the end of Episode 4, Park Yoon Seong made a surprise visit to Woo Joo’s home, revealing himself to be the landlord. In the newly released photos, Woo Hyun Jin and Park Yoon Seong exchange flustered, startled glances upon coming face-to-face. Adding to the intrigue, Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Joo are seen hiding in a room, secretly watching the two through a slightly open door.

The situation quickly turns chaotic when Woo Joo suddenly bursts out of the room, leaving Park Yoon Seong wide-eyed in shock, while Sun Tae Hyung awkwardly collapses in front of him.

With Park Yoon Seong’s unexpected visit threatening to expose Woo Hyun Jin’s cohabitation with Sun Tae Hyung, viewers are left wondering whether their secret will be revealed.

The production team shared, “In Episode 5, Sun Tae Hyung will feel hurt by Woo Hyun Jin’s attempt to hide both him and Sun Woo Joo from her first love senior, Park Yoon Seong. Viewers can look forward to Sun Tae Hyung’s reaction as he reveals a mix of jealousy and sulky emotions toward Woo Hyun Jin,” adding, “Please stay tuned to see what new changes Park Yoon Seong will bring to the relationship between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin.”

The next episode of “Our Universe” will air on February 18 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

