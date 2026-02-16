Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Plot Their Next Move Against Seo Hyun Woo’s Pressure In “Honour”

ENA’s “Honour” has released new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

Previously, current prosecutor Park Je Yeol (Seo Hyun Woo) personally revealed himself to law firm L&J (Listen & Join). As Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) fiercely pursue the truth behind the secret prostitution app “Connect In,” the situation becomes even more intense as their own dark pasts are intertwined with the case.

In a pre-release clip, a sharp confrontation between Kang Shin Jae and Park Je Yeol builds razor-edged tension. When Kang Shin Jae probes, “So you’ve regained your memory,” Park Je Yeol counters, “I’ve secured the evidence too.” Not only is it implied that he has recovered his memories, but he has also pressured his wife Hong Yeon Hee (Baek Eun Hye), the head of the National Forensic Service, into obtaining evidence that the bloodstains left at the crime scene at the time match Hwang Hyun Jin’s DNA. His attitude suggests he intends to use this as leverage to pressure the three L&J lawyers.

However, Yoon Ra Young’s determination is unwavering despite being shaken by the trauma that continues to haunt her. Declaring, “Our job is to make sure they can’t even open their mouths—we strike first,” she resolves to stop being dragged around by Park Je Yeol’s threats and instead launch a preemptive attack. Having already declared war by making herself bait during a live broadcast interview to lure out “Connect In,” viewers are eager to see how Yoon Ra Young will confront the situation head-on this time.

A photo also captures Yoon Ra Young personally visiting Park Je Yeol’s house. It remains unclear whether the visit is a risk she is willing to take or a calculated move to uncover another clue. At the same time, the possibility of her reconnecting with Hong Yeon Hee has been raised. As Hong Yeon Hee previously described her husband Park Je Yeol as “hell,” questions arise over whether she will continue to remain under his control or join hands with Yoon Ra Young instead.

The production team shared, “Yoon Ra Young, Kang Shin Jae, and Hwang Hyun Jin will confront the massive scandal from their past head-on. However, Park Je Yeol’s power, as he holds their past in his grasp, is equally formidable. Please look forward to seeing how the three lawyers—who have always found a breakthrough—will overcome his threats and continue tracking ‘Connect In.’”

Episode 5 of “Honour” will air on February 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

