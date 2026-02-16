Lee Na Young And Lee Chung Ah Are Rattled As Seo Hyun Woo Tightens His Grip On Their Past In “Honour”

ENA’s “Honour: Court of Heroines” has teased a suffocating three-way confrontation between Lee Na Young, Lee Chung Ah, and Seo Hyun Woo.

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

In the previous broadcast, the deadly past that bound the three L&J lawyers—Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah)—as a shared fate was revealed. The source of the trauma that continues to resurface at critical moments was none other than Prosecutor Park Jae Yeol (Seo Hyun Woo), who is also the administrator of the secret prostitution app “Connect In.” Twenty years ago, Yoon Ra Young collapsed after being assaulted, and Hwang Hyun Jin attacked a perpetrator to save Kang Shin Jae, who was being strangled. A man fell into the lakeside during the incident, and he was none other than Park Jae Yeol. In the previous episode’s ending, he approached Yoon Ra Young after 20 years and extended a handshake with a sinister smile. An even more dangerous issue is that the three L&J lawyers still do not know that he is the administrator behind “Connect In.”

The newly released stills capture Yoon Ra Young, Hwang Hyun Jin, and Park Jae Yeol’s tense three-way confrontation. Park Jae Yeol appears to be enjoying the situation, wearing a chilling smile. Meanwhile, Yoon Ra Young suppresses her emotions with a hardened expression and struggles to steady her breathing, her eyes reddened as she faces the trauma that has resurfaced in the present. Watching her friend, Hwang Hyun Jin looks filled with sympathy and concern.

As Kang Shin Jae predicted in the previously released Episode 5 preview, warning that “If Park Jae Yeol reveals what happened in the past, we will lose everything,” Park Jae Yeol holds a card that could shake their present lives. True to that warning, he applies blatant pressure on Hwang Hyun Jin, threatening her by saying, “What do you think your husband would do if he found out his wife is an attempted murderer?”—a remark that precisely targets her fatal weakness.

Additionally, a mysterious envelope containing a copied newspaper article about the “Disappearance of a Male Law Student at Hankuk University,” which was delivered to Hwang Hyun Jin’s husband Gu Seon Gyu (Choi Young Joon), also appears to be connected to Park Jae Yeol’s movements. If the past Hwang Hyun Jin has desperately hidden is exposed to her husband, who is a detective, the consequences are expected to be significant.

Park Jae Yeol, who had concealed his identity for 20 years, finally appeared before the three L&J lawyers after they publicly declared war on “Connect In” through a live broadcast while tracking down the truth behind the app. It is presumed that he aims to both exact revenge for the past and prevent the exposure of “Connect In.” Can Yoon Ra Young regain her composure? And can the three L&J lawyers continue their pursuit of the truth behind “Connect In” despite his threats?

Episode 5 of “Honour” will air on February 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Lee Na Young in “Lady Daddy”:

Watch Now

And Lee Chung Ah in “VIP” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)