Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, And Kim Jung Hyun Show Passionate Dedication During Rehearsals For “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled rehearsal photos of Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, and Kim Jung Hyun!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

The newly released photos capture the filming set of the passionate leads of “Siren’s Kiss.” Standing in front of the camera, Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, and Kim Jung Hyun are fully immersed in their characters.

The photos also capture the actors enjoying brief moments of rest off-camera. Park Min Young greets the camera warmly, while Wi Ha Joon maintains a serious expression as he coordinates camera angles and movement. Meanwhile, Kim Jung Hyun appears deeply focused as he continues discussing the project with Park Min Young.

The actors’ dedication stands out, as they are seen holding onto their scripts even during breaks. With the cast united by their strong passion for their characters and the drama, expectations are rising for the premiere of “Siren’s Kiss,” which is set to be brought to life through their tight-knit teamwork.

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

