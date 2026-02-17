“The King’s Warden” Cast Celebrates As Film Surpasses 3 Million Moviegoers In Just 13 Days

“The King’s Warden” has surpassed its break-even point after drawing 3 million moviegoers!

On February 17, the Korean Film Council announced that “The King’s Warden” had surpassed 3 million moviegoers as of 9 a.m. KST that day—just 13 days since the film was first released on February 4—officially reaching its break-even point.

On February 16, during the holiday period, the film attracted 537,190 moviegoers in a single day, achieving the highest single-day attendance during the Lunar New Year holidays since the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The film has also climbed to No. 1 at the overall 2026 box office.

To celebrate the milestone, director Jang Hang Jun and cast members Yoo Hae Jin, Park Ji Hoon, Jeon Mi Do, Lee Jun Hyuk, and Kim Min shared commemorative photos and a video to thank audiences for their support.

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon. After ascending the throne at age 12, Danjong was ultimately dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end.

Set in 1457, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future, and the unexpected bond he forms with the young dethroned king.

Congratulations to the movie’s cast and crew!

